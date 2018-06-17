New York Mets

Conforto homers, Matz strong as Mets beat D'backs 5-1 (Jun 17, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 51s

PHOENIX (AP) Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs, Steven Matz pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.

