Conforto homers, Matz strong as Mets beat D'backs 5-1 (Jun 17, 2018)
by: AP — Fox Sports 51s
PHOENIX (AP) Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs, Steven Matz pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Saturday night.
