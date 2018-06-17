New York Mets

USA Today
Conforto homers, Matz strong as Mets beat D'backs 5-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs, Steven Matz pitched effectively into the seventh inning and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1

