New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Conforto, Steven Matz propel Mets to a rare victory
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
PHOENIX — The rare combination of Matz and bats convened Saturday night to end a Mets losing streak. There was Steven Matz with 6 ²/₃ superb innings, but more startling was the Mets lineup
Tweets
-
Familia to be activated Sunday Cabrera slumping Mets have base running meeting Syndergaard getting closer https://t.co/AmYDVAFchIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets won season series against Dbacks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets highlights from Saturday's win over the D-backs https://t.co/88LusmbpIiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matz, Conforto lead Mets to victory over D-backs https://t.co/mQN7VO9ClfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto, Steven Matz propel Mets to a rare victory https://t.co/txyQoSoO0a via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets finally score five runs, topping Dbacks, 5-1. Michael Conforto lights up his personal punching bag, Patrick Co… https://t.co/4319O1RRcKBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets