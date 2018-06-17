New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets finally have strong offensive night in 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 10m

The Mets scored five runs for the first time in 18 days in a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs.

