New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Matz, Conforto lead Mets to victory over D-backs

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Steven Matz pitched into the seventh inning and Michael Conforto drove in four runs as the Mets ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the D-backs on Saturday night.

Tweets