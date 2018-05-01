New York Mets

Mets 360
We-won

Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 1

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 4m

Five? Five? Yes, five. You read that right: the Mets scored five or more runs in a game for the first time since May 29 and that many in a win since the day before. It helped that Steven Matz had a…

Tweets