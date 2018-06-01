New York Mets

Mets Minors
Campusano-7-e1529234130472

MMN Recap: Campusano Throws Six Hitless Innings for Brooklyn

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Minors 31s

Oklahoma City (40-24) 8, Las Vegas (28-41) 1   Box ScoreZach Borenstein LF: 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, .242/.340/.463Peter Alonso 1B: 0-3, BB, K, .000/.250/.000Jeff McNeil 2B: 1-3, BB, .3

Tweets