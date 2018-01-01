New York Mets

Mets Minors

First Hand Look: St. Lucie Shortstop Andres Gimenez

by: Jason Woodell Mets Minors 5m

Andres Gimenez, SSSt. Lucie Mets - High A - Florida State League5’11 161 lbs.Age: 19 (9/4/98)B/T: Left/RightBody: Wiry, athletic frame. Will add muscle as he matures but wil

Tweets