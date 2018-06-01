New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Phil%252bcapra

SIGNED - 15th Round - C - Phil Capra - Wagner College

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

LoHud – Wagner College's switch-hitting catcher Phil Capra went to the Mets in the 15th round (440th overall). The North Salem gr...

Tweets