New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls Conforto’s Home Run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Here’s an interesting one. This call has very good enthusiasm. And yet it ends with “…to the wall, it’s outta here” which is a lot like ending your call with “…it is far, it is gone” even if some of you can’t and won’t admit that it is. Watch: Conforto’
Tweets
-
RT @Boomskie: My latest column: @Mets have lost 12 of their last 13 without Cespedes @MLB @HemondDelhiSABR @Forbes… https://t.co/LreE8IVH09Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Columbia Fireflies catcher Ali Sanchez is hitting .389/.395/.639 with 3 doubles and 2 homers in his last 9 games.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great stuff here from @JasonAtTheGameNew Post: First Hand Look: St. Lucie Shortstop Andres Gimenez https://t.co/Mdkk6Gyi13 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PeterAlonso20: Happy Father’s Day!!!! I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. Love you dad ❤️Blogger / Podcaster
-
This young bull moose just walked by my daughter’s backyard.TV / Radio Personality
-
Stick Michael’s No. 17 is hanging in #Yankees dugout for today’s Old Timers Game.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets