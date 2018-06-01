New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate Familia From DL, Option Rhame

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that the Mets have activated Jeurys Familia from the 10-day disabled list and optioned Jacob Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas as the corresponding move.Familia, 28

Tweets