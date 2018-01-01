New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets RHP Jeurys Familia activated; RHP Jacob Rhame optioned to Triple-A

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 24s

The Mets activated RHP Jeurys Familia from the DL for Sunday's game against the D-Backs and RHP Jacob Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Tweets