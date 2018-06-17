New York Mets

USA Today
636648531919431320-uscpcent02-70mkwh0qod3103ev5bna-original

Arizona Diamondbacks news: Shelby Miller, A.J. Pollock

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

Shelby Miller struck out 10 batters and did not issue a walk in his fourth affiliated rehab outing on Saturday.

Tweets