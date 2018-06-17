New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: breaking down Gary Cohen’s 9th inning

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

The Mets were heading for a sure loss, when suddenly The Virus bunted for a hit! Then this happened…although its not a HR call….let’s listen That was nice but then THIS… What a great call! There you go Gare! I knew you still had it in those future HOF...

