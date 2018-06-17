New York Mets

USA Today
Nimmo, Cabrera hit HRs in 9th, rally Mets past D-backs 5-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger in a four-run ninth inning and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3

