Mets stun D-backs in ninth for 5-3 win

Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer highlighted a four-run ninth inning as the Mets rallied to earn a split of their four-game series with the Diamondbacks, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field.

