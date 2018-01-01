New York Mets

Mets stun D-Backs with 4-run rally in 9th for 2nd straight win

by: The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) For the first time in nearly two months, the New York Mets have won two in a row. And they did it with style. ''The way we won,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said, ''is probably more significant than just getting a back-to-back win.''...

