Zack Wheeler was there to see Brandon Nimmo’s first star turn
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 6m
PHOENIX — Their long Mets journey began together way back in the summer of 2011 in the Florida heat. Brandon Nimmo, 18, had just signed with the Mets out of Wyoming American Legion ball as a
Matt Harvey walking up to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head! https://t.co/EiDoKBs1evBlogger / Podcaster
Sunday's Mets-Diamondbacks win probability chart, presented without comment:Beat Writer / Columnist
I remember talking to Brandon Nimmo in ST and every conversation we learned more about each other--My Dad's illness… https://t.co/pAdKxWdnekBeat Writer / Columnist
Sometimes people ask me what was it like to cover 86 Mets? Well because of people like @keithhernandez it was a se… https://t.co/sK95aHDWr7Beat Writer / Columnist
Great column by KK--no stats just pure love of baseball--Nimmo has it and you know what? So does Kev--Thats why he…A long friendship and dreams that took awhile to come true. My Column https://t.co/Vrl3jt8xzWBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets and Rockies for the next 4 days. Both teams have a minus 44 runs differential.Beat Writer / Columnist
