Morning Briefing: Mets Head To Rocky Mountains High
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online
Good morning Mets fans! Yesterday, a Brandon Nimmo two-run bomb was featured in a four-run ninth inning as the Mets came from behind to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3.Tonight, the Mets lo
