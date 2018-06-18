New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Virusball wins the game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION: Just like the Mets drew it up.  A 2 out rally started by The Virus, some home runs, and then Dom making an error in the bottom of the 9th.  Maybe instead of trying to play the right way Mickey should Costanza this and play the WRONG way

Tweets