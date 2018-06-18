New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Virusball wins the game
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 39s
SLACKISH REACTION: Just like the Mets drew it up. A 2 out rally started by The Virus, some home runs, and then Dom making an error in the bottom of the 9th. Maybe instead of trying to play the right way Mickey should Costanza this and play the WRONG way
Tweets
-
Destination Tavares: Where the star center could land https://t.co/3IGwRUQJ71TV / Radio Network
-
NEW: Gotham Front Page Panel - Andrew Claudio, Ethan Levy Headlines: - @GothamSN DRAFT PARTY UPDATE - Mets Were F… https://t.co/uaC7N8n6nnBlogger / Podcaster
-
What looked like a backbreaker becomes a stunning Mets rally https://t.co/lMWlRHknL2 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Virusball wins the game https://t.co/Ajm34X1DOTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Favorite Mets player this year not named Nimmo or deGrom. Go #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Player
- More Mets Tweets