MLB trade rumors: Mets' Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard are available ... for a 'boatload' of talent

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

The Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and fading fast. Will they trade their two biggest chips: aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard? GM Sandy Alderson is willing to let them go ... if the price is right (and high).

