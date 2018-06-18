New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Asdrubal locked in NL All-Star ballot race

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

The top spots in the National League are unchanged in the latest 2018 Camping World MLB All-Star ballot update released Monday. But the races at catcher and second base, in particular, are much too close for comfort. • VOTE NOW: 2018 Camping World MLB All

Tweets