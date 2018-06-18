New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-15-at-11.35.58-am

All Star Game vote update Press Release mentions one Mets player. That one player is Mike Piazza

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Hey if you’re lucky, you will get to see the lone Mets All Star JDG pitch around 10:15.  If you’re unlucky you will see JDG of the Red Sox pitching while you wait around for Cabrera’s 8th inning appearance.  Regardless, ain’t gonna be too much Mets in DC.

