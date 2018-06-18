New York Mets

The Mets Police
15tbb1_1504_fr

Mets want you to know all this Jacob deGrom stuff

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Here’s a whole lotta JDG stuff from the game notes.  It’s as if they are trying to build trade value LAST START: DeGrom tonight makes his 15th start of the season…Suffered his second- straight loss in his last start, June 13 at Atlanta, despite tossing...

Tweets