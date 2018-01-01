New York Mets
Report: Mets more open to trading Syndergaard than deGrom
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 2m
The New York Mets could be busy at this year's trade deadline, but it sounds like they would prefer to move one of their star righties over the other. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Mets are ready to listen to trade offers for..
