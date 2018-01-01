New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kingsport Mets Release Preliminary 2018 Roster
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Minors 39s
The Kingsport Mets, the Advanced-Rookie affiliate of the New York Mets, have released their preliminary roster for the 2018 season ahead of Tuesday's season opener against the Princeton Rays. The
Tweets
-
Harry Kane did for England what a lot of his star counterparts couldn't in #WorldCup opening win https://t.co/riHE6w4dNEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Berman: At Puma Clyde announcement, Frazier touts Porzingis over Ayton, says hope #Knicks don’t take point guard https://t.co/1Z97RHREE6Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets lineup change. Jay Bruce out.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB trade rumors: Mets willing to listen to offers for ‘virtually everyone on their roster’ https://t.co/8LLD9x7YF4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @midnightvalley1: @Metstradamus The Mets are taking the Yankee method of making all of their classic games victories.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MandelSNY: Reporters are reporting on Mets trade possibilities. Interested? Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh #BNNY 6pm @SNYtv… https://t.co/3dhWSR2GuWTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets