New York Mets

Sporting News
Mets-closer-jeurys-familia_18c1oxdr89o7a1ijj9vh3byqoq

MLB trade rumors: Mets willing to listen to offers for ‘virtually everyone on their roster’

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 2m

The Mets opened the season 11-1 but they currently hold a 30-38 record.

Tweets