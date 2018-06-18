New York Mets

Jay Bruce scratched from Mets opener against Rockies with sore lower back and hip - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 6m

Jay Bruce woke up with a sore lower back/hip and was scratched from the Mets lineup Monday. The outfielder had missed three out of four games in Phoenix. Bruce did play Sunday, going 0-for-4.

