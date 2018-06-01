New York Mets

Mets Merized
Bruce Scratched From Lineup, Still Feeling Hip Soreness

by: Logan Barer

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Mets outfielder Jay Bruce has been scratched from the lineup as he still feels soreness in his hip. Jose Bautista will start in right field in his stead.

