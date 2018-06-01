New York Mets
Bruce Scratched From Lineup, Still Feeling Hip Soreness
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 37s
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Mets outfielder Jay Bruce has been scratched from the lineup as he still feels soreness in his hip. Jose Bautista will start in right field in his stead.
-
Gilliam could be a fast riser in the system. I probably wish he was given a look in Columbia, but he’s one to watch.Another official #Mets draft signing: 5th rounder Ryley Gilliam from @ClemsonBaseball. He will join Brooklyn.Minors
-
#Mets at #Rockies, (J.deGrom vs T.Anderson) 8:40 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/ei5I57eITa #getreadyMisc
-
Callaway on Bruce's hip soreness: "I think this is definitely affecting him and looking over everything and talking… https://t.co/9mX6y115kJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m happy to accept commission in the form of free food @Mets @CitiField @AramarkSportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chase Chambers @C_Chambers_25 with a ground-rule double in his first at-bat as a professional and @JoseBrizuela53 f… https://t.co/Wz0Ulr6njkMinors
-
“Wow. This is particularly disappointing coming from someone like you" https://t.co/DwtdcZHOYMBlogger / Podcaster
