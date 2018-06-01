New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nationals Acquire RHP Kelvin Herrera from Royals
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 9m
According to multiple sources including Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports, the Washington Nationals have acquired RHP Kelvin Herrera from the Kansas City Royals.The Nationals will send #11 prospect
Tweets
-
RT @PWSullivan: Wrigley FallsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mark that down as a big hit for Giancarlo Stanton.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Love that Stanton was swinging 3-0 in a pressure spot. #yankeesTV / Radio Personality
-
Leadoff inside-the-park home runs, Mets history: 1. Charlie Neal, 5/7/63 2. Angel Pagan, 8/23/09 3. Brandon Nimmo, 6/18/18Beat Writer / Columnist
-
OK, what if the Pirates throw in Bonds and Van Slyke?How about Nimmo for McCutchen AND Harrison?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lakers climbing early NBA championship odds with Kawhi Leonard-LeBron James rumors flying https://t.co/a57dgmRMYXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets