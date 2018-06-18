New York Mets

Jay Bruce is pulled from Mets lineup due to lingering back issues

by: Kristie Ackert

Jay Bruce’s lower-back/right hip soreness/tightness is becoming a bigger issue than the Mets said initially. The outfielder was scratched from the lineup before Monday's series opener against the Rockies at Coors Field because he woke up sore and stiff.

