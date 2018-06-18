New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce is pulled from Mets lineup due to lingering back issues - NY Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 1m
Jay Bruce’s lower-back/right hip soreness/tightness is becoming a bigger issue than the Mets said initially. The outfielder was scratched from the lineup before Monday's series opener against the Rockies at Coors Field because he woke up sore and stiff.
Tweets
-
RT @PWSullivan: Wrigley FallsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mark that down as a big hit for Giancarlo Stanton.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Love that Stanton was swinging 3-0 in a pressure spot. #yankeesTV / Radio Personality
-
Leadoff inside-the-park home runs, Mets history: 1. Charlie Neal, 5/7/63 2. Angel Pagan, 8/23/09 3. Brandon Nimmo, 6/18/18Beat Writer / Columnist
-
OK, what if the Pirates throw in Bonds and Van Slyke?How about Nimmo for McCutchen AND Harrison?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lakers climbing early NBA championship odds with Kawhi Leonard-LeBron James rumors flying https://t.co/a57dgmRMYXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets