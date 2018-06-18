New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Division-series-new-york-mets-v-los-angeles-dodgers-game-five-e1529370021334

New York Mets open to trading ace Jacob deGrom (Report)

by: Danny Small Elite Sports NY 9m

The New York Mets are at a crossroads and they are at least thinking about trading Jacob deGrom, but they are not going to give him away.

