New York Mets

New York Post
Mets-degrom-suitors

Mets could pull bait-and-switch with Jacob deGrom trade suitors

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2m

DENVER — Jacob deGrom is available, but any potential offer should include plenty of icing. As the Mets weigh their options for 2018 — whether they should be sellers, sit tight or perhaps at some

Tweets