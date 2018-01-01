New York Mets

WATCH: Mets' Nimmo leads off Monday's game with inside-the-park homer

12m

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo became the first Mets player to hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run in nine years in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

