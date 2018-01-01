New York Mets

Mets LF Brandon Nimmo hits inside-the-park, over-the-fence HRs in same game

Brandon Nimmo sprinted around the bases to lead off Monday against the Rockies with an inside-the-park home run before hitting a 449-foot blast later in the game.

