Video: With friends and family present, Brandon Nimmo hits inside-the-park homer at Coors Field

Brandon Nimmo bought tickets for friends and family for the Mets' series against the Rockies at Coors Field. He gave them a treat, leading off Monday's game with an inside-the-park home run.

