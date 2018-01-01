New York Mets

Mets bats erupts in 12-2 win over Rockies

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Brandon Nimmo homered twice and had four hits and four RBIs in support of Jacob deGrom as the Mets rolled to their third straight win, 12-2, against the Rockies on Monday night at Coors Field.

