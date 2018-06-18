New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls Nimmo’s inside the parker

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Here’s an interesting variant on our little game…. there’s some Sterlingism in here…listen….”to the wall…aaannnnnnnd….” someone was looking to catch phrase.  Again replace to the wall with it is far and it becomes clear how bad the Sterlingism has crept..

Tweets