Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls Nimmo’s inside the parker
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Here’s an interesting variant on our little game…. there’s some Sterlingism in here…listen….”to the wall…aaannnnnnnd….” someone was looking to catch phrase. Again replace to the wall with it is far and it becomes clear how bad the Sterlingism has crept..
One Kentucky youngster is giving #Knicks a reason to take notice as #NBADraft approaches. Here's tomorrow's backpag… https://t.co/iEDMoXIneeBlogger / Podcaster
Live look at Sandy Alderson #Mets | https://t.co/G8jyUEv4p6Newspaper / Magazine
New Post: MMO Game Recap: Nimmo, Mets Offense Explode In 12-2 Win https://t.co/I4CTw7ai0L #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
You might be right.@KenDavidoff For some reason, I just don't think the @Yankees are going to play .500 ball over their next 93 games ?Beat Writer / Columnist
“He hustles every play.” -Mickey Callaway on @You_Found_Nimmo. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
