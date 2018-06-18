New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Nimmo homers twice as Mets topple Rockies

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

DENVER -- About once a year as a child, Brandon Nimmo and his family would make the roughly two-hour drive from their home in Cheyenne, WY., to take in a Rockies game at Coors Field. Nimmo idolized Todd Helton, obsessing over the way he drove balls to...

Tweets