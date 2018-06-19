New York Mets

Nimmo, Mets finally support deGrom in 12-2 win over Rockies (Jun 19, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

DENVER (AP) Brandon Nimmo homered twice during a huge night at the plate, including an inside-the-park shot to begin the game, and the New York Mets finally gave Jacob deGrom some run support Monday night in a 12-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

