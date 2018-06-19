New York Mets

The New York Times
19mets-facebookjumbo

Mets 12, Rockies 2: Mets Finally Provide Jacob deGrom Some Run Support

by: FIELD LEVEL MEDIA NY Times 3m

The team’s ace has a major league-best 1.51 E.R.A. and he pitched like it with eight quality innings. Breaking a trend, his teammates did not let him down.

Tweets