New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10899390

I Believe I Can Fly (Says The Pig That Just Saw Jacob deGrom Win A Game)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m

*The Mets needed to go to Coors Field to get Jacob deGrom run support. Okay, now that that’s out of the way, yes … Jacob deGrom was rewarded for another stellar performance against the …

Tweets