New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom brilliant again as dominant run continues

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

DENVER -- Circumstances had grown unfathomable enough for Jacob deGrom that after the National League Cy Young Award candidate's last start, teammate Todd Frazier approached him to apologize for the Mets' offensive woes. Over a 10-start stretch, deGrom...

Tweets