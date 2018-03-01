New York Mets

Mets Minors
Medina-3-e1522028837874

MMN Recap: Medina’s Four Hits Lead Brooklyn Onslaught

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Minors 5m

Las Vegas (29-42) 10, Oklahoma City (41-25) 4  Box ScoreZach Borenstein LF: 4-5, HR, 3 2B, 3 RBI, .250/.349/.488Peter Alonso 1B: 1-4, RBI, BB, .250/.357/.250Ty Kelly SS: 4-5, 2B,

Tweets