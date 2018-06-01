New York Mets

Mets Merized

Syndergaard Played Catch Yesterday, Eiland Says Rehab Start Likely

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

New York Mets' injured starter Noah Syndergaard played catch yesterday at Coors Field, his first baseball activities in over a week as per Tim Healey of Newsday.Syndergaard, 25, has been sidel

Tweets