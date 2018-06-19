New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y. -- The New York Mets today announced that the club has placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-Day Disabled List, retroactive to June 18, with a sore right hip and recalled RHP Tim Peterson from Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League....

