New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Todd Frazier showing more patience at the plate this season with Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 19, 2018 9:15 PM Newsday 53s

Frazier is seeing 4.42 pitches per plate appearance, which would rank fourth in the majors if he had enough playing time to qualify.

Tweets