New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier showing more patience at the plate this season with Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 19, 2018 9:15 PM — Newsday 53s
Frazier is seeing 4.42 pitches per plate appearance, which would rank fourth in the majors if he had enough playing time to qualify.
Tweets
-
Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez for the St. Lucie Mets tonight: 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 doubles, walk and his league leading 23rd stolen baseBlogger / Podcaster
-
As it turns out, even Brandon Nimmo can make mistakes. After Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado reach base, Nimmo a… https://t.co/96ptdpQuXLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nimmo just lost a fly ball in the clouds ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nimmo proves he's human, losing what should've been a sacrifice fly, which instead is an RBI single. 1-1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dom Smith actually with a smooth play fielding that double and getting it back to the infield.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas at Coors Field: Six innings, two runs. Because baseball makes no sense.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets