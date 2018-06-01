New York Mets
Jeff McNeil Drawing Trade Interest in Midst of Breakout Season
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 3m
Photo by Ed Delany, MMOMets' minor league infielder Jeff McNeil has started to draw trade interest from other teams around the league, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record.Although he has
Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez for the St. Lucie Mets tonight: 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 doubles, walk and his league leading 23rd stolen baseBlogger / Podcaster
As it turns out, even Brandon Nimmo can make mistakes. After Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado reach base, Nimmo a… https://t.co/96ptdpQuXLBeat Writer / Columnist
Nimmo just lost a fly ball in the clouds ...Beat Writer / Columnist
Nimmo proves he's human, losing what should've been a sacrifice fly, which instead is an RBI single. 1-1Beat Writer / Columnist
Dom Smith actually with a smooth play fielding that double and getting it back to the infield.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas at Coors Field: Six innings, two runs. Because baseball makes no sense.Blogger / Podcaster
