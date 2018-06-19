New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coach leads Mets’ chorus: It would be ‘crazy’ to trade deGrom
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 13s
DENVER — Those who know him best. Those who are in the clubhouse and on the field with Jacob deGrom have the strongest feelings about the subject. Don’t even think about trading deGrom and, while
Tweets
-
Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez for the St. Lucie Mets tonight: 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 doubles, walk and his league leading 23rd stolen baseBlogger / Podcaster
-
As it turns out, even Brandon Nimmo can make mistakes. After Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado reach base, Nimmo a… https://t.co/96ptdpQuXLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nimmo just lost a fly ball in the clouds ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nimmo proves he's human, losing what should've been a sacrifice fly, which instead is an RBI single. 1-1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dom Smith actually with a smooth play fielding that double and getting it back to the infield.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas at Coors Field: Six innings, two runs. Because baseball makes no sense.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets