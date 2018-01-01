New York Mets
Mets pitching coach says it would be 'asinine' to trade Jacob deGrom
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 27s
Mets coaches and players alike are making it clear that they believe Jacob deGrom is an irreplaceable asset on the mound and should not be traded.
Mets paying Vargas/Ramos $15.225 million this year. They have combined for 57.1 IP, 50 ER (7.85 ERA)Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Chris Beck has been quite unimpressive with Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
With Ramos, Mets' thinking: 1. He was a good reliever on a 1-year deal at a time when relievers are getting large a… https://t.co/lV6u6NZFiPBeat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas' ERA through nine starts is 8.60.Beat Writer / Columnist
Can say same with Vargas. Mets were wise to add a pitcher. Just seems they didn't chose wisely.Beat Writer / Columnist
